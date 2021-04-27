Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ARJUN KAPOOR When Arjun Kapoor was bitten by a dog on 'Sardar Ka Grandson' set

Actor Arjun Kapoor recalls being bitten by a Doberman while shooting with the dog, Barood, on the set of "Sardar Ka Grandson". "We were filming a dog biting sequence and Barood ended up biting me! To give you some background, we had to set up a scene with a lot of chaos when I finally return home after years to meet Sardar, in which the dog comes and attacks me assuming I'm an intruder. So, I spent enough time with our main hero of the scene -- Barood -- off-camera for a day or two, putting him at ease with me," recalls Arjun.

"Cut to the day of the shoot, a regular long day where we had retakes with Barood and me, and yet a lot of work was left to finish and (there was) the general shoot madness. Some assistant during the take on the mic decided to shout the word ‘kato' -- which means ‘bite' -- and considering that as an order, he snapped out of his leash, charged towards me and bit me on the leg!" the actor says.

"A second later when I said ‘heel', he obediently let go and stood beside me! I still have a scar from the incident for life to remind me of 'Sardar Ka Grandson' and 'Sardar Ka Barood'," says Arjun.

Sardar Ka Grandson is about a grandmother’s last wish, a dedicated grandson, and a heartwarming journey based on the theme of a person can go to any extent for the happiness and wishes of their family!' The film will stream on Netflix from May 18. The trailer of the same was released by the makers recently. Apart from Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor, the ensemble cast includes - Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth.

Going by the trailer, Sardar Ka Grandson promises warmth, love, and celebration of the bonds within a large Punjabi family. The film showcases the journey of a US-returned grandson (Arjun Kapoor) who will go to any length to fulfil the last wish of Sardar (Neena Gupta), the family matriarch. Directed by Kaashvie Nair the film explores their unique relationship and is a tribute to multi-generational family bonds.

Sharing the trailer, Arjun wrote on Instagram: "Sardar ka grandson isn’t just about bringing back a house, it’s about bringing back a home."

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Arjun Kapoor said in a statement, “Sardar Ka Grandson is an emotional film with a strong message. This will be a perfect family viewing experience - for all! Being a part of the film with such an amazing ensemble cast was a very pleasant experience and shooting with them never felt like work. The experience constantly helped me learn and grow. I can't wait for the audience to see this sweet relationship between a grandmother and her grandson, which has never been portrayed in this manner.”

-with IANS inputs