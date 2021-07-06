Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYA BALAN Watch: Vidya Balan's hilarious post on Instagram with The Office connection leaves fans in splits

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, on Tuesday, gave a hilarious reply to the people who ask her when is she going to be seen out and about. The 'Mission Mangal' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she could be seen lip-syncing over a voice-over from Season 7, Episode 17 of the American mockumentary sitcom TV series 'The Office'.

Take a look:

As fans of the series might recall this is the scene where Jim (John Krasinski) and Dwight (Rainn Wilson) interact in the kitchen, and Jim asks Dwight about something like an apocalypse happening within months and Dwight just keeps agreeing, saying it could be perhaps months over even a full year. "When people ask me when I am going to be seen out and about," Vidya wrote in the caption, along with the video which had Dwight and Jim's dialogue from that scene, saying it could be months or even 'a full year' before she is going to be seen out and about.

Recently, in recognition of Vidya Balan's phenomenal contribution to Indian cinema, the Indian Army has named one of its firing ranges after the actor. The Vidya Balan Firing Range is located in Gulmarg, Kashmir. Earlier this year, Vidya along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur had even attended the Gulmarg Winter Festival organised by the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being lauded for her stellar performance in Amazon Prime Video's 'Sherni', wherein she essays the character of Vidya Vincent- an upright forest officer, who powers through the brutal beasts of social barriers set by the patriarchal society and the lackadaisical attitudes within her department.

Along with Vidya Balan, Sherni also features Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Brijendra Kala and Ila Arun in supporting roles. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well.

-with ANI inputs