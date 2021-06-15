Watch | Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene becomes taster as son Arin turns chef

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DRNENEOFFICIAL Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene becomes taster as son Arin turns chef

Actress Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Sriram Nene took to Instagram and trolled their son Arin as he turned chef. Arin cooked a meal for Madhuri and Dr Nene and the latter decided to become taster. He said he likes living on the edge since he tasted his son's cooking. Sharing the video, Dr Nene wrote, "Arin’s first cook in a long time and I volunteered to be a taster. Clearly, I like living on the edge.. But boy, did he nail it."

Recently, Madhuri's son Arin graduated high school from the American School of Mumbai. The actress took to her social media on Sunday as she shared photos and videos from his virtual graduation ceremony. She also shared a family photo featuring her, Arin, Ram and Raayan.

"A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors,” Madhuri wrote, adding, “Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork and focus to rise above the situation and succeed. So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always."

Dr Ram Nene also posted a special message for Arin on social media, “Dear Arin, many congratulations on your high school graduation. It has been a challenging year for the world and for all of your classmates and you. We wish you all the best as you enter college and look forward to see how you and your classmates will continue to grow and do great things for the world around all of you. With love Dad.”

On a related note, Dr Shriram Nene revealed that Arin will go abroad for further studies. In a tweet, he thanked Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray for working towards vaccination drives for students who got their admission in foreign universities.

“Many thanks. As a parent of a graduating senior who is going abroad, it is much appreciated. They need the vaccines to be able to go to college,” Shriram wrote.

Meanwhile, Madhuri is gearing up to enter the OTT space with the thriller series "Finding Anamika". She plays a superstar actress who goes missing one day. The show also features Manav Kaul and Sanjay Kapoor.