Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURI KHAN Watch: Gauri Khan shares adorable video of her mother dancing to the tunes of 'Daddy cool'

Bollywood superstar Shar Rukh Khan's wife and designer Gauri Khan on Wednesday celebrated her mother Savita Chhibber's birthday. To mark the day special, Gauri shared an adorable video of her mother dancing her heart out on Instagram. In the video, Savita Chhibber can be seen dancing enthusiastically to the song called ‘Daddy Cool’. Sharing the video Gauri wrote, “There’s no one who can match your steps…Happy Birthday Mom.."

In no time, Gauri’s friends and fans bombarded the comments section with their heartfelt wishes. Maheep Kapoor wrote "Happppy birthday to the coolest! wish you the best year ever." Bhavana Pandey also commented saying, “Wishing Aunty a very happy birthday lots of love!!!” Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Namrata Shirodkar, Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor also showered their love.

Gauri is quite active on Instagram. She often gives the audience a sneak peek into her private life. A few days ago, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, shared a throwback image of all her brothers and sisters with the caption "Memories, fights , gifts, candies , fun & games all the things we have shared..."

Recently, Gauri Khan reunited with close her girl friends from the industry. Taking to Instagram, Gauri posted a photograph, wherein we can see her sharing smiles with Neelam Kothari, Ekta Kapoor, Sussane Khan and Shabinaa. "Catching up fun evening with @suzkr @neelamkotharisoni @shabskofficial our chief guest @ektarkapoor thanks for dropping in," she captioned the post.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan fell in love when they were studying in college in Delhi. The duo got married on October 25, 1991. With their three adorable kids Suhana Khan, Aryan, and their little AbRam- the duo makes a happy family. Gauri is a professional interior designer and producer. She has played producer for many of Shah Rukh's films including Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007) and Dear Zindagi (2016).