Vivek Agnihotri opposes awards calling them 'unethical' & 'anti-cinema' after The Kashmir Files gets nominated

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEKAGNIHOTRI Vivek Agnihotri opposes awards

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was one of the most talked-about and successful films of 2022. The movie recently received up to seven nominations for an award show in several categories, owing to its phenomenal success. However, the filmmaker has 'politely' declined to take part in the awards and has voiced his opinions on such events. Vivek wrote a long note on social media criticising the award event.

On Thursday, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Instagram account and shared a post. His caption read, "ANNOUNCEMENT: FILMFARE AWARDS I learnt from media that #TheKashmirFiles is nominated in 7 categories for the 68th Filmfare Awards. But I politely refuse to be part of these unethical and anti-cinema awards. Here is why: According to Filmfare, other than the stars, nobody has a face. Nobody matters. That’s why, in the sycophant and unethical world of Filmfare, Master Directors like Sanjay Bhansali or Sooraj Barjatya have no faces. Sanjay Bhansali looks like Alia Bhatt, Sooraj like Mr. Bachchan and Annes Bazmi like Karthik Aryan. It’s not that a filmmaker’s dignity comes from Filmfare Awards but this humiliating system must end."

His caption further read, "Therefore, as my protest and dissent against a corrupt, unethical and sycophant establishment of Bollywood, I have decided to not accept such awards. I refuse to be part of any oppressive and corrupt system or awards which treats writers, directors and other HODs & crew members of a film inferior to and/or as slaves to stars. My congratulations to all those who win and more to those who do not. The brighter side is that I am not alone. Slowly but steadily, a parallel Hindi film industry is emerging." He also shared a quote of Dushyant Kumar in his post.

Check out his post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on The Vaccine War and The Delhi Files.

Also read: OTT Movies and Web Series Releases This Weekend (April 28): Citadel, Dasara, Ved, U-Turn and others

Also read: Samantha shares photos from hospital after producer Chittibabu says 'her glamourous days are over'

Latest Entertainment News