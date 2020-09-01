Image Source : TWITTER: @RCBTWEETS/SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli on having first baby with Anushka Sharma: We are looking forward to third member joining the clan

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli are all set to become first-time parents soon. The duo is expecting their first baby together in January 2021 and is excited to set on a new journey. After announcing the news, the duo flew to Dubai for Virat's IPL duty. The couple is in Dubai where the Indian Premier League 2020 will take place. In a recent interview with RCB Bold Diaries, on the YouTube channel of the IPL team he represents, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli revealed that the couple is looking forward to having the third member of the family join them.

He said, "It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is a beautiful feeling. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. When we announced, the kind of love that was showered on us it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan."

Talking about how his lockdown went, he added, "Anushka and myself were home, we never got so much time to be together, to be honest, since the time we started seeing each other. This was the longest we got to spend together. Just being home, just being in your own home with the person you love, you couldn’t ask for anything better."

Actress Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy five days ago. She flaunted her baby bump in a cute photo and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021" Virat also shared the same photo on his social media with the same caption. While Anushka flaunted black and white polka dots outfit, Virat looked dashing in a grey tee and white pants in the picture.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has treated her fans with amazing web shows like Pataal Lok and Bulbull during the lockdown. Fans were all praise for the actress's choices as a producer.

