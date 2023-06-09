Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna to marry Vedant Sarda on June 11; know all about the businessman

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRISHNAVBHATT Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna marry Vedant Sarda on June 11

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt is ruling the headlines for her debut in the upcoming film '1920: Horrors of the Heart'. While fans are awaiting the release of the film, Krishna is also in the limelight for her wedding with Vedant Sarda on June 11. The actress will be tying the knot in a private ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. Interestingly, the duo is getting married on the same day on which they started dating one year ago.

Who is Vedant Sarda, Krishna's fiance?

Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law and Krishna Bhatt's to-be-husband Vedant Sarda is a businessman who has built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment. Krishna told Etimes, "My fiancé Vedant Sarda has a travel engine which is called WTFair. It is the fastest holiday planning engine. He and his elder brother Varun bhaiya have opened many verticals under that company. They started in 2014 and have become quite big in what they do."

Vedant did his mechanical engineering from BITS and started a business with four college friends in 2010. It was a student tabloid by the name TILT. However his father wanted him to join the family business, Vedant told YourStory, "I have always been of the opinion that just because your father has put in great effort to build a business, you shouldn’t just randomly take over unless you’ve proved your interest and worthiness. You’re skipping a vital life cycle of finding what you’re destined to."

He added, "Besides, e-commerce was a hot cake around 2012 and 2013. That is when I pledged to get into travel e-commerce and deliver excellent service. I knew little about travel back then, though. So, I became a travel agent to understand the business model and its workings before taking it online."

According to the reports, Vedant Sarda founded his company WTFares with an investment of Rs 6 lakh and now, it has a turnover of Rs 20 crore.

How Krishna and Vedant met?

Krishna said, "We have been dating for one year. When we met, it was love at first sight. We knew that we’ll actually end up together. Exactly a year later, we’re tying the knot. Our one-year anniversary is our wedding day."

