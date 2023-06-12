Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt marries Vedant Sarda; Aamir Khan, Sunny Leone and others attend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt marries Vedant Sarda

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt married the love of her life, businessman Vedant Sarda. The duo has been dating for a year and tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on the same date when they started dating a year back. Krishna said that it was love at first sight. Both Krishna and Vedant looked ravishing at the wedding. While Krishna donned a red bridal lehenga styled with loose hair and statement jewelry; Vedant wore n ivory sherwani. The couple beautifully complimented each other.

After the wedding in the presence of close friends and family, Krishna Bhatt and Vedant hosted a star-studded reception attended by Bollywood celebrities. Other than Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, stars like Sunny Leone. Aamir Khan, Bobby Deol, and others arrived to bless the newlyweds. Aamir Khan also posed with Vikram Bhatt for the photos.

Who is Vedant Sarda, Krishna's husband?

Vikram Bhatt's son-in-law and Krishna Bhatt's husband Vedant Sarda is a businessman who has built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment. Krishna told Etimes, "My fiancé Vedant Sarda has a travel engine which is called WTFair. It is the fastest holiday planning engine. He and his elder brother Varun Bhaiya have opened many verticals under that company. They started in 2014 and have become quite big in what they do."

Talking about Krishna and Vedant's love story; the actress told Etimes, "We have been dating for one year. When we met, it was love at first sight. We knew that we’ll actually end up together. Exactly a year later, we’re tying the knot. Our one-year anniversary is our wedding day."

