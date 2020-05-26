Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYA BALAN Vidya Balan turns producer with short film Natkhat, shares first look

Vidya Balan, one of Bollywood's most versatile actress, has now turned a producer. The Mission Mangal actress has produced a short film called Natkhat. in which she also plays the lead role. Vidya Balan shared the first look of the film on social media where she can be in a rural avatar. "Ek kahaani sunoge...?" Presenting the first look of my first short film as producer and also as an actor #Natkhat. @rsvpmovies #ronniescrewvala @sanayairanizohrabi @shaanvs @annukampa_harsh", wrote Vidya Balan on Instagram.

Natkhat is produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Vidya Balan. In the film, Vidya is playing the role of a mother named Surekha. The film is directed by Shaan Vyas.

The release date or medium for the short film is not announced yet.

Vidya Balan in an earlier interview to Bollywood Hungama said that through Natkhat they have tried to show that change has to begin at home. In the film, the mother tries to change a child's perspective of power equation, gender equality, respect and more through stories. She added that they are considering releasing the film on the web. They were supposed to take the film to film festivals first, but it has been cancelled. She said that some OTT platforms have shown interest in the film and they are now evaluating their options and want to make sure that the film reaches every school in the country.

Besides Natkhat, Vidya Balan's much-awaited biopic on the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi who was regarded as the human-computer will release on OTT platform. The film will be released on Amazon Prime, but the release date has yet to be disclosed by the makers.

