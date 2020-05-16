VIDEO: When Urvashi Rautela performed Flamenco dance form on Bollywood's Humma song

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA When Urvashi Rautela performed Flamenco dance form on Bollywood's Humma song

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been breaking the internet with her photos and videos on social media. The actress recently shared a throwback video of herself from the time when she performed the Spanish dance form Flamenco on Bollywood beats of Humma Humma song. The actress is multi-talented and knows many different dance forms. Taking to Instagram she shared the throwback video of her performance and wrote, "#Tb me performing my ultimate favorite Spanish dance form “FLAMENCO”. Thanks for all your love...I LOVE YOU GUYS"

She further explained about Flamenco and wrote, "Flamenco in its strictest sense, is an art form based on the various folkloric music traditions of southern Spain in the autonomous community of Andalusia and Murcia. In a wider sense, the term is used to refer to a variety of Spanish musical styles. The oldest record of flamenco music dates to 1774 in the book Las Cartas Marruecas by José Cadalso (Akombo 2016, 240–241). Flamenco has been influenced by and associated with the Romani people in Spain; however, its origin and style are uniquely Andalusian (Hayes 2009, 31–37)."

Actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela, on Saturday, also shared a stunning new photograph in a red cut-out crop top in which she is seen flaunting a winger eyeliner and nude lips. "Shady Saturday," she captioned the image.

The social media sensation, who has a following of over 26 million on the photo-sharing app, regularly treats her fans with beautiful pictures of herself. She recently shared a photograph of herself from what seems to be from a song shoot. In the image, which seems to be taken on a runway, Urvashi is seen standing in front of a lime green luxury car.

"When everything is uncertain, everything that is important becomes clear," she had captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Urvashi donated Rs 5 crore to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic a while back. On the work front, "Beat pe thumka", a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick "Virgin Bhanupriya".

