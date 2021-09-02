VIDEO: When Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was in the courtroom of 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV When BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla was in Aap Ki Adalat

Bollywood and TV actor Siddharth Shukla is no more in this world. It is being said that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack. He rose to fame with his role of Shiv in Balika Vadhu and moved on to do many praiseworthy projects. He appeared in Bigg Boss 13 and made the headlines for his dynamic personality. He even won the show and became one of the most popular winners in the history of the reality show. Let's take you back to one of the many beautiful memories of Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss 13 when the actor answered questions by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma for the Aap Ki Adalat segment.

During the end days of Bigg Boss 13, when Siddharth Shukla was sitting in the witness box for 'Aap Ki Adalat', host Rajat Sharma asked him about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, as well as questioned him about Rashmi Desai. Siddharth had said, "I used to like Rashmi very much when we were working together. Then, an article appeared in which it was written that how problematic I am on the sets. All those problems belonged to Rashmi. The production guys even asked me that Rashmi creates all these problems, how are you held responsible?"

When Rajat Sharma asked Sidharth about Shehnaaz, he said that he feels most comfortable with her and they will see how their relationship will be after she is out of Bigg Boss 13 house.

India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma also condoled the death of Siddharth Shukla and paid tribute. Remembering the actor, he wrote, "Shocked by the sudden demise of Siddharth Shukla. I had a long talk with him in 'Bigg Boss'. I still remember his presence. Siddharth was a successful artist, I thought he would go a long way. But no one thought it would go so far, so far. Humble tribute."

A Cooper Hospital spokesperson said here that Sidharth Shukla was "brought dead" in the morning. He was 40 and known for being fit and had even won the reality show, 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' along with Bigg Boss 13. He also hosted 'Savdhaan India' and 'India's Got Talent'.