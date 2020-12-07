Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARMILAMAITI Video of Arpita Khan smashing plates in Dubai restaurant goes viral. Seen yet?

A video of Arpita Khan Sharma, sister of superstar Salman Khan, breaking plates in a Dubai restaurant, has gone viral. However, Arpita is not smashing the plates in anger but to ward off evil. She smashed the plates to honour an ancient Greek custom. In one of the videos, Arpita is seen happily throwing the plates, and excitedly goes on to pick a new set with a big smile. She is later joined by other women and they all move to the music and smash plates. They are later seen dancing in the video.

Arpita was accompanied by her son Ahil, who also had a fun time smashing plates. Have a look at the fun video here:

Last year, Arpita delivered the baby girl on December 27, on the birthday of Salman. Her husband and actor Aayush Sharma also introduced Ayat to his fans and followers through an Instagram post.

"Welcome to our world Ayat," Arpita wrote while sharing several images of Ayat along with her husband and son Ahil.