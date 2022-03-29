Video: Nawazuddin Siddiqui travels in Mumbai local to reach on time; fans say, 'Simplicity at it's best'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIRMAL_BHURA8 Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Highlights A fan shared a video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui travelling in Mumbai local train

The actor covered his face with a facemask while commuting

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took the internet by storm when a video of his latest commute surfaced on the social media platforms. A video shared by a fan on Instagram on Tuesday (March 29) showed the actor on a platform on the Mumbai local and later boarding the train. The actor later revealed that he chose to travel on a train to avoid getting stuck in Mumbai traffic.

In the video, Siddiqui can be seen with a fully covered face with a white mask, a cap and sunglasses. He kept his look very simple in a red t-shirt and black track pants. The Instagram user captioned the video, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui at Mumbai local train seating opposite of me."

The video has garnered a lot of attention from the netizens who can't stop praising the actor for his simplicity and humble deed. One of the users wrote, "he's a gem." Another said, "Houseful of talent, hard work and humility! #Respect." While some of the users were also seen disliking the video getting viral. One of them said, "Let’s make it normal for them to travel this way. Rather than gathering around pouncing."

Also read: Bollywood stars should live up to standard of acting on OTT, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men, which started streaming on Netflix in October 2020. He will soon be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on April 29.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar to star in Sudhir Mishra's thriller Afwaah