Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar to star in Sudhir Mishra's thriller Afwaah

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has roped in actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar to headline his upcoming feature film, titled Afwaah. The film is a quirky thriller, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. Bhumi took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers. She wrote,"Officially a part of the biggest #Afwaah of the year! Beyond excited to feature in #SudhirMishra’s quirky thriller #Afwaah along with versatile actor @nawazuddin._siddiqui. Looking forward to reuniting with maestros like @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar. #Afwaah to start filming soon!"

According to Mishra, "Afwaah" chronicles a story that he has lived with for a long time and has worked "each day to make it quirky and twisted. Beneath all of the quirkiness lies a crucial message which I want my viewers to take back home with them. Bhumi and Nawaz are both such powerhouse performers and together they bring a fresh chemistry. I can't wait to be on set with them," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Siddiqui, who previously worked with Mishra for the Netflix film "Serious Men", said he is excited to team up again with the acclaimed director. "Collaborating with him once again and that too on such a unique subject is such an honour. Both Anubhav and Sudhir are known to delve into larger socially relevant subjects.



"I value that their cinema is about making a difference. I am glad to be part of a project where they both are collaborators. Bhumi is a fine actor and the chemistry with her will be worth exploring. This will be my first with T-Series and I am looking forward to it," the actor said.

Pednekar, currently seen onscreen in "Badhaai Do", said she is looking forward to working with the team on Afwaah. "Nawazuddin is easily one of best actors we have in the country. When you are working with such a proficient actor, it makes you want to double your effort.Sudhir sir has always been on my bucket list."



"It is even more special because I am collaborating with Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar again after 'Bheed'. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of this project," she added.

Sinha, known for socially relevant films like "Thapad", "Article 15" and "Mulk", said "Afwaah" is a novel story rooted in the heartland of India. "I am very excited to have this powerhouse of talent to front lead it. Once we locked Nawaz and Bhumi, we knew we had found actors who'll take the material off page and create magic with it," the filmmaker said.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said, "Sudhir Mishra, is a filmmaker with a fiery unputdownable voice and with talent like Bhumi and Nawaz the film will only soar to greater heights."

Afwaah will begin production soon and be shot in Alwar, Rajasthan. The makers are expected to begin workshops for the film this month.