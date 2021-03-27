VIDEO: Farhan Akhtar shares glimpse from his intense workout session for 'Toofan'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Farhan Akhtar shares glimpse from his intense workout session for 'Toofan'

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to release his upcoming project Toofaan on Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars Farhan as a goon from Dongri who embarks on a journey to become a national level boxer. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial stars Farhan alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. On Saturday, the actor shared a video showcasing an intense leg workout for his role in upcoming sports-drama. The 'Rock On!' star hopped on to Instagram to give his fans a sneak peek from his intense workout session to strengthen his legs.

The video features the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor as he pushes heavyweights through his legs on the workout machine, under the supervision of a trainer. Dressed in a black T-shirt and a pair of black jogger pants with a hint of orange in it, the actor seems all geared up to put his strength into building up the leg muscles.

Explaining the reason why he is going through such an intense workout session, the actor noted in the caption, "Just like a tree can only withstand a storm if it has strong roots, no boxer ever won fighting on weak legs." " @samir_jaura racking it up and keeping it there. (and a punching first emotion) #ToofaanUthega #21stMay," added Farhan.

The video on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 78 thousand views within an hour of it being posted, while scores of fans chimed into the comments section to appreciate the actor's efforts for working on the role of a boxer. Many dropped in fire and heart emoticons. The forthcoming film will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21, 2021. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (ROMP Pictures), and Farhan.

'Toofaan' which narrates the story of a boxer marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

The movie was originally scheduled to release in October 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the film, Farhan will be seen as a national-level boxing player. The movie has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway Of India. Apart from acting in and producing 'Toofan', Farhan is also bankrolling the movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. The film was stalled due to the unfortunate passing of actor Rishi Kapoor. Reportedly Paresh Rawal would replace the late actor in the film.

Farhan's last on-screen outing was 'The Sky is Pink', where he worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.

(With ANI Inputs)