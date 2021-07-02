VIDEO: Chris Pratt dances to Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 song ahead of The Tomorrow War release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Chris Pratt dances to Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 song ahead of The Tomorrow War release

Hollywood star Chris Pratt took his Indian fans by surprise when he broke into a dance on "Tan tana tan" from "Judwaa 2" with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan during a video chat. Varun shared the over eight-minute reel on Thursday giving a dose of entertainment to followers on social media.

Pratt was chatting up Varun to promote his upcoming film "The Tomorrow War", which is slated for an OTT release on July 2. The Hollywood actor also talked about his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger and other things regarding his career and acting journey.

Sharing the video, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Exclusive Chat with Chris Pratt @prattprattpratt Bollywood ho ya Hollywood - movies, dance, father-in-law & life is almost same!"

Earlier, Chris Pratt had celebrated his birthday in a special way with a virtual party hosted by Varun Dhawan. In a video shared by Amazon Prime Video, the two were seen having a good time as Varun cut Pratt's birthday cake virtually. In the video, Varun can be seen wishing Chris and presenting a birthday cake for him.

Chris blows the candle through the screen, however, the candle stays lit. As they laugh hard about it, Pratt musters his strength and blows harder, and this time the candle is extinguished. The video is funny to watch. Before signing off, Pratt thanks Varun in Hindi and says, 'Shukriya'. Watch the video here:

"The Tomorrow War" is a sci-fi action drama starring Chris Pratt, who has also executive-produced the film. The film imagines a scenario where people from the future arrive and request people of the present to help them save the world of tomorrow from destruction.

The Chris McKay directorial promises heavy-duty CGI-ridden action and also features Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers in pivotal roles.