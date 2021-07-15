VIDEO: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao don traditional Ladakhi attire to dance with locals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIRPLANET Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao don traditional Ladakhi attire

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao are in Ladakh these days for the shoot of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The pictures and videos from the location have been going viral on the internet. A few days ago, a picture of South superstar Naga Chaitanya, posing with the star duo had also surfaced on the internet. Now, another video has popped up in which Aamir and Kiran can be seen dancing with the local people wearing traditional Ladakhi outfits.

Wearing Ladakh's dress Koss and Salma, Aamir and Kiran can be seen grooving to the beats with the other people. They try to mimic the steps and appear to be enjoying themselves. They performed the popular Ladakhi dance Gomba Sumshak.

Watch the video here-

Recently, Laal Singh Chaddha was in the headlines after the crew was accused of making Ladakh dirty by littering the sets. However, the production house issued a statement denying the reports. The video had shown used water bottles scattered across the location, which a user claimed was the filming area.

In a statement posted on the official Twitter handle of Aamir Khan Productions, the team denied the allegation and wrote that the filming locations are open to be verified by the authorities. "We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like," the note read.

In the statement, the production house stressed that its team follows "strict protocols" for cleanliness in and around the shooting spaces. "We have a team which makes sure that the location is kept trash-free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it," the statement read.

Also starring Kareen Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump. It will unfold some of India's historic events as seen through the eyes of a man with a low IQ. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will appear in cameo roles in the upcoming movie. Being touted as the most anticipated release of this year, the upcoming movie is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas.