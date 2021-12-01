Gajraj Rao objects to Vicky-Katrina's 'mobile ban rule' at wedding, says 'main nahi aa raha byah main'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAHULRAUTWRITES,@BIDONKULES Gajraj Rao objects to Vicky-Katrina's 'mobile ban rule' at wedding

Highlights Gajraj Rao 'kind of' confirmed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be tying the knot soon

The actors, along with their family members, are expected to check-in at Rajasthan hotel on Dec 6

The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina kaif's wedding is the talk of the town. While the actors have not made any official announcements yet, details about their wedding have been going viral on the internet. From booking 45 hotels in Rajasthan to tying the knot in Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district, the couple is headed for a big fat Indian wedding on December 9. If rumours are to be believed, one of the rules at the much-awaited wedding is the 'no mobile phone' rule. But looks like veteran actor Gajraj Rao isn't very happy about the same.

On Wednesday, actor Gajraj Rao 'kind of' confirmed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be tying the knot soon. He shared a picture of the couple on the Instagram story that read 'mobile ban during wedding.' Reacting to the same, he wrote, "Selfie nahi lene dega, to main nahi aa raha byah main...." with a sad emoji.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GAJRAJRAO Gajraj Rao's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check-in at Rajasthan hotel on December 6 and depart on December 11. An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day. Accordingly, special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the lavish hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both the most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night.

Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people. 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests.

Talking about the wedding programmes, they are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12. The two actors are expected to tie the knot on December 9, as per Hindu customs. The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day. A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.