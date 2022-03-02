Vicky Kaushal sends internet into meltdown as he dances to Hasan Raheem's song 'Joona' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal will be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is known for choosing diverse projects, treated his fans to a video of him grooving to upbeat music. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 'Masaan' actor shared a video from his makeup room where he can be seen wearing a white shirt and black trousers. In the video, he can be seen dancing to the beats of Hasan Raheem's song 'Joona'. He captioned, "Aaj mood kaafi top chal rha hai #newbeginings."

The video is going viral on social media. His fan pages are religiously circulating Vicky's video. Reacting to Vicky's dancing video, one of his fans wrote, "King is a vibe." Another said, "Only Vicky Kaushal Is Who Look Cute And Hot Same Time......"

This is not the first time Vicky has set the internet ablaze. Previously a video of the Uri actor dancing to the tunes of Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee song also went viral. Sharing the video on Instagram, Vicky wrote, "Back to"Back to" with a string of emotions such as a camera, performing arts, clapper board, red heart among others. He added, "Bts sick track bro @harrdysandhu."

Reportedly, the 'Uri' actor will soon start shooting for his next film with actor Tripti Dimri. Apart from the yet-untitled film with Tripti, Vicky will also be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and 'The Great Indian Family' with Manushi Chhillar.

-with ANI inputs