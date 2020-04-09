Veteran actress Nafisa Ali reveals she is diagnosed with leucoderma after battle with cancer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Veteran actress Nafisa Ali reveals she's diagnosed with leucoderma after battle with cancer

It's a never-ending battle with life for veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi who in her recent social media post announced that she has now been diagnosed with leucoderma after her battle with cancer. Leucoderma happens to be a condition of the skin which leads to white patches on the body. In a lengthy post she made on Instagram, the actress revealed how these white patches on her skin came to her notice during the time she was undergoing chemotherapy a few months back. Nafisa, who's in Goa amid the coronavirus lockdown further revealed that after her arm, the patches further spread on her face and other parts of the body.

Taking to Instagram, Nafisa wrote, "Ever since my chemotherapy I started noticing white patches on my neck area ... now being by the sea and getting a tan ,I can tell it’s on my face too . Such is life ... you win some and loose some .I have been diagnosed with Leucoderma ... What is it ? Quite similar to the skin condition “Vitiligo” –leucoderma is a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose its natural color."

She further wrote alongside a picture she shared, "Leucoderma is regarded as the de-pigmentation of the skin which is marked by the localization or complete destruction of melanocytes in the body. The characteristic formation of white patches on the skin remains closely bound to each other unlike the patches formed in Vitiligo. Leucoderma is particularly known by the presence of white patches which could be localized to smaller areas in the beginning. However, with the passage of time, the skin patches might get enlarged. Stay blessed and happy."

The ‘Life in a… Metro’ actress was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018. After winning the struggle in 2019, the actress said, "I still have to go for check-ups every three months and it will be five years before it can be said that the cancer is in remission, but it was still a good reason to reach for the champagne."

