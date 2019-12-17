Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo dies in Pune at 92

Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
New Delhi Updated on: December 17, 2019 22:36 IST
Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo took his last breath on December 17 and passed away at the age of 92 in Pune. The popular actor and social activist was being treated at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital for the last few days, suggests the latest reports. His contribution to the Marathi and Hindi cinema is enormous. He has acted in over 100 Hindi and Marathi films, over 40 Marathi, Hindi, and Gujarati plays, and has directed over 20 Marathi plays. 

