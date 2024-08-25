Veteran actor Asha Sharma dies at 88, reason unknown

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tv actor Asha Sharma took her last breath at the age of 88

Famous TV industry actress Asha Sharma has passed away today, due to which the entire TV industry is in mourning. Information about Asha's death has been shared on the official Twitter handle of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artists Association) this afternoon. Asha has been a well-known name in the world of TV. The late actress Asha Sharma breathed her last at the age of 88 and today the TV industry has lost another star.

CINTAA confirms Asha's death

Confirming the news of the death of actress Asha Sharma, CINTAA has tweeted expressing condolences to Sharma's family. This tweet was posted on August 25, 2024, at 3:01 pm. "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Asha Sharma. The cause of her death is still unknown," read the caption.

Read the post here:

Asha Sharma's career

The late actress Asha made her special place among the people through films and television shows for many years. She was especially liked by the audience in the role of a mother and grandmother. Apart from TV, Asha did a great job in Dharmendra and Hema Malini's film 'Do Dishayein', her role was appreciated by everyone. Apart from Asha, actors like Prem Chopra, Aruna Irani and Nirupa Roy also acted in this film.\

Asha was an actress from the TV industry, who had worked in many films. These include 'Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam'. She last worked in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film 'Adipurush'. She featured in TV shows like 'Kumkum Bhagya', 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya' and 'Ek Aur Mahabharat'. According to media reports, late actress Asha Sharma has worked in about 40 films and TV serials in her career spanning over four decades.

