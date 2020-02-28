Varun Dhawan shows concern over photographer whose foot got run over by his car. Watch video

Varun Dhawan shows concern over a photographer whose foot got run over by his car. Watch video

Sometimes continuous frenzy by the paparazzi can turn irritating for celebrities but actor Varun Dhawan knows how to manage them with great ease. What happened recently would make any other person lose calm but Main Tera Hero actor handled the situation with a smile on his face. It all happened when the actor along with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal reached the residence of Shashank Khaitan on the occasion of his birthday. As soon as he reached the place, a bunch of photographers gathered around his car during which one of them got hurt as his foot got run over by the actor's car.

As soon as the actor realized what happened, he stepped out of the vehicle to check if he was fine or not. Not only this, he even advised them to keep calm and not hurt themselves while doing their job. In the video, a photographer is heard shouting, "Pair pe chadhaya (He ran over my foot)!" When Varun stepped out, he said, "Tumko photo kab nahi diya hai ki tum log aisa karte ho? Main nikal ke aata hoon na tum logon ke paas. Kyun halla karte ho? Kab nahi diya hai? Roz toh deta hoon (When have I not given you pictures that you resort to this? I always come out and pose for you. Why do you create such a commotion? When have I not given any pictures? I pose for you every day)."

Later while he was posing, he seemed a bit irritated but kept on asking if the injured lensman was fine or not. Have a look at the same here:

On the work front, the actor has wrapped up the shooting of his next film Coolie No 1 that happens to be the official remake of Govinda and Karisma’s 1995 comedy film of the same name. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, the film also features Sara Ali Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 will hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

