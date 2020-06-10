Varun Dhawan shares photos from 1920’s plague, says 'We all have to take responsibility'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan shares photos from 1920’s plague

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been actively creating awareness fans through his Instagram posts about the escalating coronavirus pandemic. The actor has always asked his fans to follow the rules laid by the government and extend a helping hand for those in need during their testing times. In a bid to awaken people about their responsibility, the actress shared photos from the 1920’s plague and said that the world has seen it before and it is possible to defeat it again. Varun shared a photo in which a man is seen wearing a mask standing outside the cinema hall. The poster reads, "All theatres closed until further notice at request of Mayor." In another picture, the actor shows the back of a bus that reads, "Spit spreads death."

He captioned the photos, "1920 & 2020 The world has been through this before. We have to help our doctors,police force and front line warriors. Based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. India 2020 population is estimated at 1,380,004,385 people at mid year according to UN data. India population is equivalent to 17.7% of the total world population. We all have to take responsibility."

Varun Dhawan is currently under home quarantine and spending time with his family. During the lockdown, he celebrated his little niece Niara's birthday and shared adorable photos on Instagram. The two-year-old Niara is Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan's daughter and the actor is frequently seen sharing photos and videos with her.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan had earlier donated Rs 55 lakh to PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister relief fund. He had also pledged to provide free meals to the frontline workers, doctors and medical staff. On his birthday, the actor also came forward to help and announced this during the live chat with his fans.

On the Bollywood front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in father David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The duo has finished the shooting of the film and only post-production work is left. The film is a remake of 1995 comedy flick of the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. It was supposed to release on May 1.

