Varun Dhawan on David Dhawan: My father actually reaches everywhere before time

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has learned the value of being punctual from his father and director David Dhawan, and says he understands the importance of not wasting time on a shift while shooting for a project.

"In an actor's life, time holds a lot of value. And in today's world, time is money and professionalism is very important too. You want people to come on time and respect other people's time. If I have ever been inspired by anyone's punctuality then it is my own father's. My father actually reaches everywhere before time," Varun said.

"If the shoot call time is 9 to 9, he will reach at 8 and everyone needs to be there by 9. So yeah, I have to always be on time," he added.

Talking about the shoot of his upcoming film "Coolie No. 1", Varun said: "I think because I'm a director's son, I understand how important it is to not waste a shift. So whether it is the set of 'Street Dancer 3D' or 'Coolie No. 1', I am always trying to be on time and there are a lot of people who are also making sure that I am on time."

The actor opened up about the value of time in his life at an event in Mumbai where he launched his limited edition watch with Fossil.

Asked if time is more important or money, he said: "Time is the most important thing because we don't know; none of us have the answer to how much time we all have left over here. Time is everything. Money is definitely not everything."

What is the one thing you look for when you're buying a watch?

"I think in today's time, it is important to check if the watch is water resistant because I live in Mumbai and the rains here are so beautiful that you need to have a watch that is water resistant in Mumbai. Even when this watch was being made, water resistance was the first feature I mentioned," he said.

