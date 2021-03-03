Image Source : TWITTER/KRITI_ADMIRER Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon-starrer team Bhediya meets Arunachal CM

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon met the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh with their team of upcoming film Bhediya on Wednesday. The team landed in Arunachal Pradesh to begin shooting the first schedule of the horror-comedy flick. Before getting their film on floors, the entire team met Pema Khandu, honourable Chief Minister of the state. Minister of home and interstate affairs- Sh. Bamang Felix, Chief secretary- Sh Naresh Kumar, Commissioner to HCM- Sh. Sonam Chombey was also present during the meeting.

The horror-comedy drama 'Bhediya will mark the Badlapur star and Heropanti star's third collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com Dilwale and 2019 Kalank.

Last month, addressing the popular horror-comedy film Stree and upcoming film Roohi, Varun and Kriti announced the release date of the film along with the film's teaser. "#STREE aur #ROOHI ko #BHEDIYA ka pranaam. In cinemas on April 14, 2022," the Instagram announcement read.

While not much has been revealed about the film yet, the film's teaser showed the silhouette of a man turning into a werewolf.

'Bhediya' will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie Stree. Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for Bala, Made In China, Wrong Side Raju.

