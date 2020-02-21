Varun Dhawan celebrates Coolie No 1 wrap with pancakes, Sara Ali Khan shares photos from the beach

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan celebrates Coolie No 1 wrap with pancakes

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan celebrated wrapping up the shoot of his father David Dhawan’s upcoming comedy flick Coolie No 1 with pancakes. The actor took to social media to share the news with fans and called it his "funniest film". Varun shared a photo on Friday in which he is seen gorging on pancakes for breakfast, with a topping of sliced bananas and chocolate syrup. The photo has been taken in Goa where the actor has flown to with Sara Ali khan to shoot the last segment of the film.

"Pancake Friday ek number breakfast. Just wrapped filming for #coolieno1 which is the funniest film i have ever been a part of and decided to celebrate like this," he wrote.

While Varun enjoyed pancakes in his room, Sara Ali Khan celebrated the wrap up with her team on the beach of Goa. She shared a couple of videos on Instagram in which she is seen informing her fans that she had wrapped up the film. Not just a video, Sara has been treating her followers with many gorgeous photos from the shoot.

Coolie No 1 is David Dhawan's remake of his 1995 comedy flick of the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The remake stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Ace comedians Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever are also in the cast. The film is scheduled to release on May 1.

