Urvashi Rautela latest de-glam avatar breaks the internet, pictures go viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHIRAUTELA Urvashi Rautela latest de-glam avatar breaks the internet

Bollywood Urvashi Rautela shared a look that is going the distance. Urvashi Rautela is known afar for delivering roles that are vastly different than the others that terms the actress as versatile, which can be seen in her films like Virgin Bhanupriya, Pagalpanti, Singh Saab the Great, Mr. Airavata, Sanam Re, and many other films. Urvashi Rautela’s skills are not just limited to the films but also the music videos. The actress performed in several hit music videos like “Love Dose”, “Teri Load Ve”, “Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi”, and the very recent one “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si”.

Urvashi Rautela recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram that is just breaking the internet. In the picture Urvashi Rautela has draped a simple saree with a black blouse that goes along with the color of the saree. What is catching the eyes in this picture is a mangal sutra and sindoor. Urvashi Rautela has captioned the picture very cleverly about which she said, “Sonna vaaka kapathardhu, In line with philosophical punch dialogues, there is another category of punch dialogues that are immensely entertaining. These are the lines that drip with sarcasm and swag, belittling the bad guy. And Vijay’s Bairavaa has one such line. “Innaiku neraya peru kita illadha keta pazhakkam onnu enkita iruku. Sonna vaaka kapatharadhu” which means “I have a bad habit that not many have these days. I keep my word”.

The look is going viral, fans can't figure out what next Urvashi Rautela is coming up with this de-glam look.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be sharing screen space with Randeep Hooda for the upcoming Jio studios’ web series “Inspector Avinash”. The actress will soon be making her Tamil debut in a big-budget multilingual sci-fi film the most interesting part about this debut is that Urvashi Rautela will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian.

Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will be starring in “Black Rose” a bilingual thriller, and a Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. Urvashi Rautela will also be seen romancing with the famous Punjabi singer “Guru Randhawa” in the upcoming music video “Mar Jayenge”. The most exciting project for Urvashi Rautela is going to be her international music collaboration “Versace” with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan.