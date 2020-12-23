Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHIRAUTELA Urvashi Rautela celebrates 5 golden years of winning the Miss Universe title

The gorgeous Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has come a long way from winning the title of Miss Universe twice to become the Bollywood leading actress. Urvashi is active on social media and shares every glimpse of her personal life with her fans. Bollywood star and supermodel, Urvashi Rautela, has always been an inspiration and symbol of fashion and style throughout her journey in the limelight. Her fashion choices have always left us in awe and she has created new trends in the industry every now and then. We adore the style quotient that Urvashi Rautela brings to the industry, and rightfully crowned the queen of B-town fashion!

Urvashi Rautela recently shared a post sharing the joy of winning the title "Miss Universe" she captioned the post, " Wowwww!!!!! Celebrating 5 golden years of @missuniverse journey. INDIAAAAAAAAAAAAAA. The moment i became the the only girl in the history to win #MissUniverse India twice (2012 & 2015) respectively. My life completely changed and I know it’ll never be the same. I’m insanely grateful for the experience, to be a part of the legacy of Miss Universe, but more so for the opportunities I know I’ll be able to pursue in my passions in charity work & #UrvashiRautelaFoundation and in being a spokesperson in the future.

It is one of my greatest honours and achievements to be able to bring happiness and pride to my country. I have such a love for my India and I love being able to represent my country every day as well as share our unique culture to the rest of the world."

"Always know that your dreams are valid and that they are in your heart for a reason. Never allow fear or other people tell you otherwise.

It was in bringing pride to my country of my India, that remains to be my greatest honor and my crowning glory.”

Recently, Urvashi Rautela revealed the first look of her upcoming film, the Hindi remake of a blockbuster Tamil movie, “Thiruttu Payale 2”. In her Instagram post, we see Urvashi in a gorgeous printed grey Satin saree with an elegant pink and ginger floral print. The saree was paired with a solid black blouse and minimalistic jewelry giving the whole look a subtle homely feel, yet Urvashi manages to look incredible in the basic look.

The actress captioned the post, “It’s going to be a different me in this different film. Movie shoot going strong for Thiruttu Payale 2 (Hindi remake of super hit Tamil film) along with my fab co-actors @vineet_ksofficial @akshay0beroi directed by @susiganeshan #love #UrvashiRautela #ThiruttuPayale2”. Now we know we will see a different avatar of Urvashi in the movie with “Gangs of Wasseypur 2” actor, Vineet Kumar Singh.

On a work front, Urvashi Rautela will be debuting in the Telugu film "Black Rose" which she finished the shoot this year. Urvashi’s latest music video of “Who Chaand Kaha Se Laogi” has been trending and the audience is falling immensely in love with Urvashi’s new princess look from an upcoming music video “Teri Load Ve”, And we just cant wait to get our hands on the video!