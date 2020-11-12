Urvashi Rautela becomes first Indian woman to turn showstopper at Arab Fashion Week | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@URVASHIRAUTELA Urvashi Rautela becomes first Indian woman to turn showstopper at Arab Fashion Week

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela has become the first Indian woman to turn a showstopper at the Arab Fashion Week. It is a matter of great pride that the actress featured in a high-fashion magazine and ruled the fashion show. Cladded in a silver coloured ensemble, Urvashi shared a video in which she can be seen adorned in heavy jewellery and extravagant makeup while she sported larger than life earrings. The former Miss Universe looks stunning wearing diamond jewellery and a gold shade eyeshadow. The video further shows a montage of black and white pictures and a glimpse of her dressed up for the ramp-walk.

The video showcases Urvashi Rautela's achievements and reads, "The youngest, most beautiful woman in the universe. The only actor to win most beauty titles in the entire history: Miss Universe India twice, the first Bollywood actor to open the Arab Fashion Week, the first Bollywood actor on the cover of the leading homegrown Dubai-based luxury travel and fashion magazine - Urvashi Rautela." The video clip is from the glamorous cover shoot with XPEDITION Magazine.

The cover page of the magazine has been dedicated to Hindu festival of Diwali for which Urvashi has become the first-ever cover star from Bollywood. The post further read, "The light is coming to take back everything the darkness stole." "Here is a sneak peek of our first-ever cover star from Bollywood @urvashirautela and as we celebrate the festival of lights aka Diwali for her most glamorous cover with XPEDITION Magazine," they added.

"Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. This issue is dedicated to the world which has experienced a global pandemic in the beginning of the year, racial discrimination, economic crashes and social injustices. It's about time to unite, dust off, stand up and illuminate the world with our golden lights," the post stated.

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the comedy drama Virgin Bhanupriya, also featuring Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. She is currently busy shooting for the upcoming Telugu film Black Rose.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage