Image Source : TWITTER/NIGAR PARVEEN Urdu poet Rahat Indori tests COVID19 positive, hospitalised

Celebrated Urdu poet and Indian lyricist Rahat Indori has tested positive for COVID19. He took to Twitter to share the information with his fans and asked them not to call him or his family. He further stated that he will keep his fans updated about his health through Twitter and Facebook. Rahat Indori has been admitted to Aurobindo Hospital. He tweeted and requested people to pray for him.

Rahat Indori tweeted- "My corona test was done yesterday after initial symptoms of COVID19 were seen, The report has turned out to be positive. I am admitted to Aurobindo Hospital. Pray that I shall defeat this disease as soon as possible. There is another appeal, do not call me or the people at home, you will get updates on Twitter and Facebook."

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ



एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

After Rahat Indori's Coronavirus positive report, fans poured in their wishes and love through social media posts. A user named Pawan tweeted - 'Pray to God that you come back home safely soon. Long live .. Jai Shri Krishna.' another said, "praying for your speedy recovery."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage