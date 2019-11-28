Twinkle Khanna's post on foodie Instagrammers is hilariously relatable

Twinkle Khanna's latest Instagram post will leave you in splits

When it comes to being sassy, relatable and witty at the same time, no one can beat Twinkle Khanna. The actress-turned-author is social media favourite and every time she posts her one-liners, her fans go ROFL-ing. In her latest Instagram picture, Twinkle is donning a vexed look. In case you want to know the reason behind Twinkle's annoyance, read the caption. "When you want to eat and your friend insists you wait so that the meal can be served on Instagram first :) #petpeeve" Twinkle captioned the post.

Have a look:

Isn't it relatable? We are in complete awe of Twinkle's humour.

Mrs. Funny Bones is a delight to follow on social media. From her satire on social issues to taking a dig at herself, Twinkle never fails to entertain her social media fan following. Twinkle also gives a sneak-peek into her personal life. She keeps on sharing photos and videos of her daughter Nitara and son Aarav on Instagram.

The author and columnist recently ventured into digital media with the bilingual platform Tweak.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News