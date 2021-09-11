Truth behind Bigg Boss fame Sapna Choudhary's viral death hoax. How it started

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ITSSAPNACHOUDHARY Bigg Boss fame Sapna Choudhary's viral death hoax

Death hoaxes have become common these days. After the death hoax of actors like Mukesh Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Kirron Kher and others going viral, rumours of Haryanvi dancer and actress Sapna Choudhary broke the internet. Recently, there were rumours that the Bigg Boss fame diva died in a car accident in Haryana's Sirsa on August 29. Her fans were distressed and were waiting for some clarification. Fortunately, it was a hoax and Sapna cleared the air by being active on social media. She also shared a post recently saying that her fans are the most loyal.

So how the Sapna Choudhary death hoax went viral? Well, it is reported that a dancer going by the name Preeti died in a road accident on 29th August. The girl was popularly known by the name 'Junior Sapna.' The news of her death broke, many confused her with Sapna Choudhary and rumours of her shocking death went viral.

Fans also started expressing their shock over the news and posted RIP notes for Sapna Choudhary. Many also prayed for the actress's son who will turn one next month.

Sapna Choudhary gave birth to her first baby with husband Veer Sahu on October 4 last year. The duo hasn't shared any pictures or revealed the name of their son yet. In an interview, she explained, "My son is born to parents who work in the entertainment industry, but I want him to live a spotlight free life. I want him to have a normal, celeb-attention free life. He is someone who has brought all of us closer to each other and I want the best for him. He will be turning a year old in October and maybe that is when I might post his picture and reveal his name. But I will try to keep him away from all this till then."

Sapna Choudhary won many hearts when she appeared in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. However, she made headlines last year when she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Veer Sahu who is a singer, composer, lyricist and actor by profession and he is called Babbu Maan of Haryana.