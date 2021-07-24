Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bollywood celebs hail Mirabai Chanu on winning silver medal for India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MAHESH BABU Mirabai Chanu

Athlete Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal in weightlifting in Tokyo Olympics from India, has made the whole country proud. Bollywood celebrities have also expressed happiness over her success. Wishes have been pouring in for Chanu all over social media. From Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar to Kangana Ranaut celebs have taken to their verified social media accounts to post for Mirabai Chanu. Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol has also congratulated the Indian player on her success. Actress Diya Mirza too sent a congratulatory message on Mirabai Chanu's achievement, who made the country proud.

Here's how Bollywood celebrated Mirabai Chanu win at Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won India's first medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, claiming silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting. Mirabai had a total lift of 202kg - 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk as she finished second behind China's Hou Zihui 210kg (94 & 116) who set an Olympic record in snatch.

Indonesia's Aisah Windy Cantika took the bronze medal with an aggregate of 194kg.