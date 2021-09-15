Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TILLOTAMA SHOME Tillotama Shome gives befitting reply to 'hater' who called her 'flop actress who looks like a maid'

Celebrities falling prey to trolling on social media is commonplace. Recently, actor Tillotama Shome found herself at the receiving end of online abuse. She was called a 'flop actor' by a netizen. Instead of hitting back, Tillotama reacted in the most graceful manner. "A hater on social media called me a ‘flop actress who looks likes a maid’. Now how is that even mildly insulting, given my situation!?" She added the hashtag, ‘Dignity of labour’.

Tillotama's tweet has caught the attention of actor Pooja Bhatt. She rose to her friend's defence. She wrote in a tweet, "You are a star in the real sense..one whose light will illuminate the world through the work that you have done & the lives you have touched long after you have gone. Haters are akin to ‘dark matter’. They provide the gas & ensure the ones that provide light, remain bound."

Tillotama's fans also came in her support. One of the fans tweeted, "You are an amazing actor. I love how you always bring out the essence of the character with your nuanced performance. I believe people who don't know how to argue usually resort to attacks on someone's appearance." Another said, “Ya. She is beautiful and pretty effing hot as well!"

Another Twitter user commented, "This pathetic attempt at the insult just shows one of the many ways caste intersects with class in modern India. Loved the dignity of your character in Sir! Big fan." Tillotama responded, "Exactly!"

Recently, the actress won the Best Actor award at the latest edition of the UK Asian Film Festival. Taking to Twitter, Tillotama shared that she has won the award for her film 'Raahgir: The Wayfarers', which is directed by Goutam Ghose. Tillotama wrote, "I am blessed to have worked with the wonderful director #GautamGhose and co actors @_AdilHussain @NeerajKabi1 in @raahgirthefilm.Thank you #23rdUKAsianFilmFestival @cometoUKAFF for honouring our film with these awards."

Also read: Norm Macdonald, comedian and former 'Saturday Night Live' star passes away; Seth Rogen & others pay homage

Tillotama is best known for her roles in rich content-driven independent films like 'Monsoon Wedding' and 'Sir'.

-with ANI inputs