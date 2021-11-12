'Moj Kardi Tiger Shroff' trends as actor shares viral video of Jaipur food vendor dipping fingers in hot oil

Friday, November 12, 2021
     
Tiger Shroff shared a video in which a street vendor is seen dipping his fingers into extremely hot oil to fry chicken, showing neither pain, nor any apprehension. Appreciating the man, the actor called him Iron Man.

New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2021 23:16 IST
Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff became top trend on Twitter after he took to social media to share a video. His post was for to appreciate a video of Ali Chicken Centre's owner shared by the Jaipur-based food blogger Shailesh, who is a content creator at the video-sharing networking app, Moj. This street vendor is seen dipping his fingers into extremely hot oil to fry chicken, showing neither pain, nor any apprehension. Ever since the video was uploaded on Twitter, it has garnered more than 3.8 million views. Calling the vendor 'IronMan', Tiger tweeted: "Moj kardi India ke IronMan!!! Seriously, who is this guy??" 

"Chacha has iron in his hand. Moj Kardi Tiger Shroff," wrote a user, another said, "It's true to say that Never misses any chance to entertain us. Great personality and actor, Moj Kardi Tiger Shroff." "This person is very Talent don't need place it's was awesome  video. Moj Kardi Tiger Shroff," tweeted a third one. Shailesh, whose social media account goes by the name of @nonvegfoodie, captioned the video with the comment: "Inke haath jalte nahin hai?" (Don't his hands burn?).

On the work front, Tiger has a big list of films coming up. He will be seen in the Ahmed Khan directorial 'Heropanti 2', 'Ganapath' and 'Baaghi 4'. 

The action star has started filming for the UK shoot schedule for the upcoming film 'Ganapath'.'Ganapath' has been blocked as a Christmas release and will hit the screens on December 23, 2022. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, is directed by by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani. Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present 'Ganapath' in association with Good Co.

--with IANS inputs

 

