Tiger Shroff shares glimpse of his first photoshoot after school

Treating his fans with a special throwback, Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff on Tuesday shared a video from his very first photoshoot. In the shoot he can be seen flaunting his chiseled body. Taking to his Instagram, he posted a monochrome motion picture. In the post he revealed that nothing except his facial hair really change since the time he left the school and now.

"Fresh outta school...one of my first shoots...not much changed...other than the facial hair #eyesontheprize," he captioned the post.

Reacting to his post, a user wrote "Love you sir." While another user, tagging Disha Patani in the comment section, said "So handsome."

Tiger, who is quite active on social media, often shares his martial arts practice and gym workouts videos.

Recently, the War actor gave his fans a glimpse of his vacay in the Maldives. He dropped a gorgeous shirtless picture showcasing his ripped physique on Instagram. In the picture, he could be seen sporting a yellow hot pants in the swimming pool. He captioned the picture as "Pls excuse the yellow hot pants, Either ive grown or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown."

On the work front, he will next be seen in "Ganapath", in a tough and rugged avatar. He had earlier unveiled the motion poster in which he looked like a complete gangster. Tiger wrote, "This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment! "