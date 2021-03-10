Tiger Shroff asks if it's okay to steal some moves from new Spiderman game for his next

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff

It's no secret that Tiger Shroff and his flips and kicks are crips, neat and tricky. The actor makes sure he learns new moves and as a customary treat to fans, he shares those action-packed videos on Instagram. On Wednesday, he dropped another such video on his social media account with a query. In the caption of the post, he asked, "Is it ok if i steal some moves from the new spiderman game for my next?"

In the stunning video, Tiger is seen doing some cool kicks and making swift spins in the air. His skilled video has drawn appraises from his co-stars and friends from the industry. His Bhaaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani dropped a clapping emoji in the comment box, whereas actor Rahul Dev wrote, "Heads spinning watchin u!" Watch the video here:

On the work front, the release date of Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film Heropanti 2 was announced on his birthday, March 2. Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will direct the film. He has earlier directed Tiger Shroff in films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. The second installment will reportedly feature Tiger's Student Of The Year 2"co-star Tara Sutaria as the female lead.

Heropanti, released in 2014, marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger and Kriti Sanon. Sajid Nadiadwala, who produced the film, will also produce the sequel.

The actor will next be seen in the action drama "Ganapath", co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.