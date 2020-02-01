Tiger Shroff's adorable birthday wish for father Jackie Shroff: You’ll never be as proud of me as i am of you

Image Source : TWITTER Tiger Shroff's adorable birthday wish for father Jackie Shroff

Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has turned 63 today. Popular known as Bidu, the actor has given many ionic roles that the viewers cherish to date. As the actor rang into his birthday, son Tiger Shroff shared a heartwarming post for him and said that he is very proud of him. Tiger shared a throwback picture of Jackie from his younger days and wrote, “Prob wont ever be as cool, talented, goodlooking, effortless, loved (list goes on) as you! But one things for sure you’ll never be as proud of me as i am of you. Happy birthday daddy.”

Ever since Tiger has stepped into the world of cinema, fans have been waiting to see the father-son duo star in a film together. Soon, the duo will be seen sharing the screen space in upcoming film Baaghi 3. The actors wrapped up the shooting of Baaghi 3 recently and Jackie gave a speech on the last day that made son Tiger emotional.

In a video going viral on the internet, Jackie is seen wearing the costume of a cop, and he says, "Mai kuch zyada bolna nahi chahta hoon. Dil mein sabke liye pyaar hai. Apne dost log ke, bachon log yaha ghoom rahe hai, Apna bachcha bhi yaha hai. Ek doosre ko sambhal rahe hain. Thank you very much." He ends his speech saying, “bade log zara sambhaal lena, shane log zara sudhar jana” and everyone burst out laughing.

It is producer Sajid Nadiadwala who brought Tiger and Jackie together in a film. Talking about the same, he told PTI, "Everyone has been waiting to see Tiger team up with his father Jackie since we launched him. There have been plenty of speculations and no one has been able to bring them together in the last six years as the duo was categorical they would only share the screen when a film and role merited their presence."

Also read: Disha Patani talks about her dream man: Am looking for a guy who makes me feel like a girl

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page