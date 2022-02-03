Thursday Throwback: When Sonam Kapoor called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'aunty'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SONAMVINTAGE, @TYPOSAIDILOVEYA When Sonam Kapoor called Aishwarya Rai 'aunty'

Highlights In 2009, Sonam Kapoor had replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the face of a beauty brand

Sonam had then said that Aishwarya Rai is an aunty from another generation.

Sonam's remarks hadn't gone down well with Aishwarya and she had expressed her displeasure

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is known for her 'controversial remarks. She has many times made headlines in the past when she appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. Saying what is on her mind without any filter has got her in trouble with other actresses as well. On Throwback Thursday, we go back to the time when Sonam Kapoor called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'aunty from another generation.' In her defence, she said that because the blue-eyed diva has acted with her father Anil Kapoor.

In 2009, Sonam Kapoor had replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the face of an international beauty brand. When asked about the same, the diva had said that Aishwarya is an aunty from another generation. She further clarified that Sonam and Aishwarya belong to two different generations and the latter has worked with her father, so she will obviously call her aunty.

It was said that Sonam's remarks hadn't gone down well with Aishwarya and she had expressed her displeasure. Over the years, the duo buried the hatchet and became friends again.

On a related note, the 'aunty' remark had stirred a storm online recently when Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash age-shamed Shamita Shetty. During a task, Prakash said, "dekho aunty uss par bhi chadh gayi.' The statement did not go down well with netizens who bashed the Naagin 6 actress for her derogatory remarks.