Throwback: When Ranveer Singh expressed his desire to become a 'girl dad', said he wanted a girl like Deepika

A video is going viral on social media, where Ranveer Singh expressed his desire to become a girl dad. The actor's wish was fulfilled on September 8, when Deepika Padukone gave birth to their daughter.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2024 11:38 IST
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's still from their maternity photoshoot

Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child on 8 September 2024. Deepika-Ranveer has started a new chapter of their life with the arrival of their daughter. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the face reveal. Meanwhile, now an old video of new father Ranveer Singh has surfaced where he was seen talking about being a 'girl dad'. 

Ranveer Singh's wish is fulfilled

When Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy earlier this year, there was an atmosphere of happiness among the fans on the internet. Whenever Ranveer-Deepika was asked about the birth of children, both of them used to say that they wanted their time after marriage to be spent with their children. Amidst all this, a video of the 2021 reality show 'The Big Picture' has surfaced, in which Ranveer spoke openly about his dreams of becoming a father. Talking about Deepika's childhood pictures, he said, 'Give me a baby like Deepika ... just let my life be set.' Ranveer's playful but heart-touching talk melted the hearts of the fans and today the actor's wish has been fulfilled.

Moreover, during the promotion of his 2022 film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the actor was asked whether he would like a boy or girl for himself, then the actor quoted dialogue from his film and said, "When we go to temples we don't choose what we want in Prashad, what we receive, we get happy. Same way, I will be happy with whatever god grants me."

A little angel has arrived at Deepika-Ranveer's residence

Even before this, Ranveer had expressed his desire that he wants to be the father of a daughter. Deepika has also been speaking openly about her love for children. Earlier this year, in an interview with Vogue Singapore, while talking about her upbringing, she said, "Family is very important to her because it is because of them that despite achieving success in the industry, I am still grounded." Deepika further said that she is going to give the same upbringing to her children. Now the couple welcomed a girl child on September 8, 2024. 

