Throwback picture of Ayushmann Khurrana from his singing days with Palash Sen goes viral

Ayushmann Khurrana is a popular Bollywood actor today but there was a time when he dreamt of becoming a singer. Singer Palash Sen has recalled his experience of auditioning a young Ayushmann Khurrana back in the day when the latter had musical dreams. The Euphoria lead vocalist took to Twitter to recall judging Ayushmann Khurrana as a youngster when he appeared on a singing reality show years ago. Palash also revealed how Ayushmann would travel with him to places for Euphoria's live shows!

"2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn't win it but won my heart and my love forever. Travelled with me for Euphoria gigs and always stayed close to me. My only advice to him was - Haar na Maan na! Today as his new film releases, he is definitely India's most loved and the most talented actor. Ayush, I am as proud of you today ,as I was 17 years back. Love you my bro. Everyone, go watch 'Gulaabo Sitaabo' on Amazon Prime. Ayushmann Khurrana #throwback #popstars," wrote the singer on Facebook on Friday evening.

2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn't win it but won my heart and my love forever. Today as his new film releases, he's definitely India's most loved and most talented actor. Ayush,Love you my bro. Proud of you. @ayushmannk pic.twitter.com/jgYwJQoPOr — Dr. Palash Sen (@docpalash) June 12, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana's fans loved the throwback post. “This’s the proof...that all your hard works/struggles & efforts will be paid of eventually! @ayushmannk is an inspiration,” read a comment on the post. “Wow ayush sir .... you look so adorable and handsome too,” read another.

This’s the proof...that all your hard works/struggles & efforts will be paid of eventually! @ayushmannk is an inspiration. — Rajesh~DEV. (@iamrajeshjena) June 12, 2020

The one actor who has the talent and the brains to pick up roles that match his talent. Keep going 👍 — RP_tweet's✒ (@anti_corrupt_01) June 13, 2020

On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie directed by Shoojit Sircar, also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

