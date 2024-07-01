'This victory is yours as it’s mine...' Virat Kohli's appreciation post for Anushka Sharma is all hearts

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAT KOHLI' INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli's appreciation post for Anushka Sharma is here

India is still celebrating the victory of the T20 World Cup 2024, and the whole country is dancing with joy at winning an ICC trophy after 13 years. On Saturday night, the T20 World Cup final match was played between India vs South Africa in Barbados. India won by 7 runs and lifted the T20 WC trophy. From Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli, ears of joy are seen in everyone's eyes. After this victory, Virat made a video call to his wife Anushka and Kids Vamika and Akaay. He also shared a photo on Instagram and has showered a lot of love on his wife.

Virat Kohli's love for Anushka

After marrying Virat Kohli, actress Anushka Sharma has been seen supporting her husband completely. She is with him in every match. However, the actress was not seen on the ground in this final match. After the victory of the match, she immediately talked to him through video call. Now Virat has showered love on his wife by sharing an emotional note in her name. "None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble and grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU," read his caption.

Anushka Sharma's post for Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma had shared two posts on Instagram on the victory of Team India and her husband. "AND ….. I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!" read her caption.

Apart from this, Anushka also shared another post for the entire Indian cricket team and wished them on the victory. "Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!" the actor wrote on Instagram.

