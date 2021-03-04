These romantic pics of Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia are unmissable

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EIJAZ KHAN Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are painting the town red ever since they came out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. The two met on the reality show and fell in love with each other. While many speculated that it is a strategy to have a stronghold in the game, turns out the couple wants to continue their relationship outside the BB house too. Wednesday, Eijaz took to his verified Instagram account to share a bunch of mushy pictures with his special lady, Pavitra.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen sharing some romantic moments as Eijaz plants a kiss on Pavitra's cheeks. Declaring his love for the actress, Eijaz captioned the photos as, "I love u 1 million. Shine on baby." Pavitra was quick to react to the post. Responding with the same warmth, she commented, "I love you khansaab."

After his exit from the reality show, Eijaz opened up about his romance in the house and on his plans to take the affair forward. Speaking to IANS he said, "Well, it was real then and it is real now."

He added: "She is the only person I am spending the most amount of time with, and I want to. I have met my dad and brother and they are very happy. My brother has met her, and today a small part of my family might meet her because we might just go out for an ice cream or something."

Eijaz is known for his work in shows such as Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Kkavyanjali. He stepped out of the Bigg Boss 14 house to complete the shoot of his upcoming web-series "City Of Dreams 2".

Pavitra, on the other hand, rose to fame with shows like Splitsvilla and Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi. In the last quarter of 2020, she was locked away in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant. Post her stint in the reality show, the actress returns to fantasy series, Baalveer Returns.