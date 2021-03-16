These pics by Mira Rajput will make you crave for some sugary treats

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Going by Mira Rajput's Instagram timeline, we're certain that the public figure is a foodie at heart. From sharing recipes of her fav salad to posting memories of traditional Sindhi dishes, Mira ahs often used her social media account to share her love for lip-smacking delicacies. Similarly, on Tuesday, she took to Instagram stories to post pictures of a delicious tart and cake that will lit your sweet tooth.

The first post is about a fresh berry tart loaded with blueberries, mulberries, strawberries and raspberries. It looks extremely healthy and delicious and has an "I love you berry much," card placed on top of it. "THIS TART IS HEAVEN," Mira wrote over the pic. In a separate Instagram story, Mira shared a photo of a mouth-watering cake with 'Mango People' written on it. Mira posted the picture writing, "DIVINE".

This is not the first time that Mira fed her timeline with drool-worthy photos of delicious food. She has been super active on social media and often posts recipes and food pics. Sample some of these posts:

Likewise, on Karwa Chauth last year, Mira posted a hilarious wish for Shahid, saying she loves him but she also loves food. "Baby, I love you but I also love food. To our forever threesome. Happy Karwa Chauth, Shahid Kapoor. Will try again next year and I wish you good health and happiness always. Muah," she captioned the post.

The couple got married in 2015, and they have a four-year-old daughter, Misha, and a one-year-old son, Zain.

On the film's front. Shahid has started shooting for Raj and DK's action thriller web series, which marks his debut in the web world. The actor also has the much awaited film "Jersey" lined up. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release in November. The date has also been confirmed for the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithiviraj", thereby setting up one of the big clashes at the box office this year.