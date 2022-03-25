The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher celebrates film's Rs 200 crore milestone with heartfelt post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMPKHER Anupam Kher celebrates success of The Kashmir Files

Anupam Kher has worked in over 500 movies. A veteran star associated with compelling acts on the screen, he has delivered another gem of a performance in The Kashmir Files. Despite all the controversies surrounding the movie, Kher's acting is receiving unanimous praise. The movie has also crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office and has beaten Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to clinch the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film released during the pandemic. The silent success of The Kashmir Files is making all the noise and Anupam looked back at his journey in the film industry with an introspective post.

Kher thanked fans for making his film a huge success and expressed gratitude as The Kashmir Files entered the Rs 200 club. He wrote on Instagram, "From #Saaransh to #TheKashmirFiles; Once upon a time there was a #KashmiriPandit boy called #Bittu. His father was a clerk whose name was #PushkarNath. Bittu worked very hard and became an actor called #AnupamKher. He continued to work hard and in 38 years did #522 films. Then came along a film called #TheKashmirFiles about the genocide of #KashmiriPandits. He was given the lead role in it. He gave this film literally his blood and soul and decided to name the character #PushkarNath as a tribute to his father and lakhs of other #Kashmiris who were the victims of horrible & senseless violence of terrorists. The pain, truth and tragedy of victims connected with the world. People made it their own tragedy all over the world. Bittu’s film is a roaring success today. From a clerk’s son to the member of the #200Crore club at 67 is what dreams are made of. This is called the ultimate #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Jai Ho! Thank you #Vivek #Pallavi #Abhishek and everybody for making it possible (sic)."

The film, which has been shattering box office records, collected Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day. Its business growth has also surprised trade analysts. After positive word of mouth, it has grown from strength to strength and after two weeks of release, its collections are Rs 207.33 crore. A small budget film, its collections are being compared with Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal, two of Indian cinema's biggest hits.

The hard-hitting drama, which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, stars Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.