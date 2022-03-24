Box Office: The Kashmir Files finally slows down, RRR to capitalise; Bachchhan Paandey's fate is sealed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Bachchhan Pandey and The Kashmir Files box office collection

Highlights RRR is set to release on March 25. It is hoping to do good business in the North Indian markets

The Kashmir Files will surpass the Rs 200 crore mark on Thursday

Bachchhan Paandey has been completely decimated in the face of competition from The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is witnessing a drop in its collections after routing its opponents at the box office for 12 days straight. The movie released on March 11, has been declared tax-free in several states of India and has stirred up a political storm in the country. It shines a light on the exodus of Hindus from the Kashmir Valley in 1990 and features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles. The movie is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Box Office India reported that on Wednesday, The Kashmir Files did a business of Rs 8 crore, which takes its total to Rs 198 crore in 13 days. The collection on Wednesday is a result of a 20 percent drop from its Tuesday business of Rs 10.25 crore. Going forth the collections are going to get lesser and lesser, it is expected. However, the movie will have crossed Rs 200 crore mark after Thursday and is a sensational blockbuster by any standard. In its glorious box office run, The Kashmir Files has decimated Radhe Shyam and Bachchhan Paandey. It also ate into the business of Gangubai Kathiawadi and emerged as the first and only choice of cinemagoers in the past few days.

Now, the stage is set for SS Rajamouli's most awaited film RRR. As The Kashmir Files slows down at the box office, RRR may capitalise in the north Indian markets. It is expected that RRR may very well do a business of Rs 12 crore plus in the Hindi version when it releases on Friday, March 25. The advance bookings for the pan-India biggie have started and a strong word of mouth may help it in getting good collections outside of the regional markets.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey, with all its star-studded cast and lavish promotions, has failed to make any significant impact on the box office. Its five day collection is Rs 41 crore and the numbers have been on a steady decline since the film has released on March 18, coinciding with Holi.

It has been completely washed out in the face of competition from The Kashmir Files and a BOI report says that it will make collections of Rs 47 crore in its first week. When RRR releases, the market for Bachchhan Paandey will be further squeezed. The report adds that the only profit the film will make is from OTT and satellite rights as the box office business has completely tanked.

Bachchhan Paandey co-stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi among others. It is directed by Farhad Samji of Housefull 4 fame.