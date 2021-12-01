Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TKSS: Salman Khan stops fan for speaking against Shah Rukh Khan; says, 'Woh bhai ka bhai hai' | WATCH

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharna Show. The actor interacted with the audience and answered their questions. One of the person from the audience claimed that he is his diehard fan. Kapil Sharma asked him to introduce himself. The fan introduced himself as a small-time artist. To which, Salman interrupted and said that no artist or no work is big or small. The actor went on to share his thoughts and referred to Shah Rukh Khan's film dialogues. He asked the fan, "Woh Shah Rukh Khan Saab ka dialogue kya tha?" The fan replied, "Apun sirf bhai ko jaanta hai sir. Hindustan ka ek hi bhai hai."

Salman Khan in a very calm tone said that, "Lekin vo apna bhai hai." He asked the fan, "Tumhare bhai ka bhai kya hua?" And, the fan replied, "Apna bhi bhai." Salman Khan further told him, "Yeh mind mein leke chalo."

Kapil Sharma asked the guest where he is from. To which, he looked at Salman Khan, who is the host of Bigg Boss 15, and said, "Sir, I am Gorilla." Salman Khan laughed and said, "Achha, you are Gorilla." The fan was none other than the person who dresses up as Gorilla and hands over the map to the contestants of Bigg Boss 15.

On a related note, Salman Khan made his return on the silver screen after a long wait of two years with 'Antim: The Final Truth.' The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. It is irected by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. The megastar earlier was seen in 'Radhe' which had a hybrid release divided over OTT and a theatrical release outside of India.