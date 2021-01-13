The Girl On The Train Teaser Out! Parineeti Chopra's past haunts her in this murder mystery

Image Source : YOUTUBE/RELIANCE ENTERTAINMENT The Girl On The Train Teaser Out

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra finally unveiled the teaser of her much-awaited film The Girl On The Train. The actress completed the shoot of the film last year and fans were awaiting its release since then. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on May 8, 2020, but the COVID19 pandemic played the spoiled sport. Now, Parineeti has announced that The Girl On The Train will release on the OTT platform Netflix on February 26th.

Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday shared the teaser of the film and wrote, "THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN.. LETS DO THIS!

26th Feb, only on Netflix. #TGOTT" The makers tweeted, "Only her past can save her future. But what if her past is nothing but just a blur? #TGOTT premieres 26th Feb, only on Netflix."

The excerpt of the film reads, "A bright city, a dull morning and a curious girl on the train. When a voyeuristic divorcee fixates on the lives of a perfect couple from afar, she soon gets embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds revealing truths about her own life. Get on board for a thrilling experience with Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary. Catch Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl On The Train on 26th February, only on Netflix."

Parineeti also released a new poster of the film in which she can be seen laying with a gun. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie "The Girl On The Train", which is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Bollywood version also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

Other than The Girl On The Train, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Saina Nehwal's biopic. The actress keeps sharing pictures from her training and preparation sessions for the film.