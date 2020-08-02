Image Source : INSTAGRAM Team Kangana Ranaut's sly dig on Hrithik Roshan as he wishes Taapsee Pannu on birthday

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's war of wards goes long back. On Saturday, actress Taapsee Pannu celebrated her birthday and many Bollywood celebrities shared adorable birthday wishes for her. One of them was Hrithik who posted a cute wish for the Badla actress and wrote, "Happy birthday to you @taapsee . From a fan . Have a super duper year ahead. Big hug." Netizens believed that it was a dig at Kangana Ranaut since the two actresses don't get along well.

Reacting to a reply that said, "Lol are you 12? Subtle", team Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Hrithik and Taapsee and wrote, "Ha ha silly ex will never get over Kangana, as far as Ms Punnu is concerned in 10 years of her career she never got such love from the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan etc but now she is collecting her crumbs."

This isn't the first time that Kangana has called Hrithik her 'silly ex.' The tweet added, "Kangana says chatukarita and defending bollywood mafia has many perks, fake love appreciation,awards, films and rewards are just some of them."

...Kangana says chatukarita and defending bollywood mafia has many perks, fake love appreciation,awards, films and rewards are just some of them 😁👌(2/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 2, 2020

Happy birthday to you @taapsee . From a fan . Have a super duper year ahead. Big hug — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 1, 2020

The team also reacted to the Bollywood celebrities wishing Taapsee on her birthday and wrote, "Meanwhile a career advice to all newcomers it may take you many years or even lifetimes to find the appreciation and acceptance of Gangs of Bollywood, highest grossers, national awards, Padmashree may not make you eligible for their circle but if you come like hyenas to attack a lone woman fighting against the system, the system will make you their own in one day."

.... but if you come like hyenas to attack a lone woman fighting against the system, the system will make you their own in one day 👌(2/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 2, 2020

Kangana has been actively speaking her mind about nepotism and 'outsiders vs insiders' and has been accusing the big names of Bollywood for Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. He has also claimed that people coming from small town will always have to face pressure in 'Bully-wood.'

Meanwhile, gunshots were heard near Kangana Ranaut's house in Manali, after which police were called. The police received a call about the incident on Friday night, following which a team rushed to her house and searched the entire area, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh told PTI. The CCTV camera footage was also checked, but no anti-social activity was noticed, he said. Ranaut was at her home when the incident took place, the SP said.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage